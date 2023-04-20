Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 222 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.…
Plot of land in Pisia, Greece
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has well, water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1614 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 4904 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 75 sq.m…
Plot of land in Perachora, Greece
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 8228 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has electricity supply, building …
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Agia Sotira, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view
