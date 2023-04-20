Lands for sale in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

UAE
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 150 sq…
Plot of land
Agii Theodori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7069 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 222 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 240 sq.…
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has well, water supply, electrici…
Plot of land
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 136,500
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has structure, water supply, elect…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1614 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 4904 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
The plot of land is located in the suburb of Loutraki, on lake Vouliagmeni, it has a magnifi…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The Plot of land is located in the seaside resort of Loutraki, the town is well known for it…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 3941 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 497 sq…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 75 sq.m…
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 4475 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 204,000
For sale a land plot with the area of 27.500 sq.m. in Loutraki. The land plot consists of a …
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5423 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 280 sq…
Plot of land
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 9950 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 8228 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has electricity supply, building …
Plot of land
Pisia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 1050 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply. There is provid…
Plot of land
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 42,500
For sale land of 4840 sq.meters in Loutraki. The plot of land is situated in the resort town…
Plot of land
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
The plot of land is located in Loutraki area
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land
kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
The plot of land is located in Loutraki area
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 1.200 sq.m is located in Loutraki area
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 200 sq.m is located in Sxinos area
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 1486 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Perachora, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 5693 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 21,240
For sale land of 800 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agia Sotira, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view
