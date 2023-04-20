Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Kritsa, Greece

Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale land of 10270 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Kritsa, Greece
Plot of land
Kritsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 412 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale fenced land of 12500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 2445 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
