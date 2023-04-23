Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

20 properties total found
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 539,500
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissi…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 275,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 285,000
For sale land of 4254 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale fenced land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 6587 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 4185 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale land of 5479 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4166 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale land of 14565 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4027 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,880,000
For sale land of 49121 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 86,000
For sale land of 1060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 982 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 118,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
Realting.com
Go