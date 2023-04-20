Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 383 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in peribolakia, Greece
Plot of land
peribolakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 1390 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, the …
Plot of land in Aithaia, Greece
Plot of land
Aithaia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 32,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Peloponnese. This plot of land is located inKalamata, in …
Plot of land in kato berga, Greece
Plot of land
kato berga, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a plot with an area of 3.510 square meters. It has water and electricity s…
Plot of land in Asprochoma, Greece
Plot of land
Asprochoma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 15500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Thouria, Greece
Plot of land
Thouria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
