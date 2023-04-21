Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Kalamafka

Lands for sale in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Kalamafka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir