  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Ierapetra

Lands for sale in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Vainia, Greece
Plot of land
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 11500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€150,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 32273 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 6454 sq.meters
€135,000
Plot of land in Kentri, Greece
Plot of land
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 714 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 714 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€500,000
Plot of land in Kentri, Greece
Plot of land
Kentri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 372 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€190,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 3000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€215,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 263 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, electric…
€850,000
Plot of land in Vainia, Greece
Plot of land
Vainia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12520 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.m…
€450,000
