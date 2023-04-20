UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Ermionida
Lands for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The plot is located in …
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 158,000
For sale land of 13658 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has well,…
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the pl…
Plot of land
Kilada, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale a land plot with a total area of 11,000 sq m in a stunningly beautiful place Killad…
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
We offer you a land plot, located in the picturesque coastal zone. It is amazingly beautiful…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq m. This magnificent land plot is notable for its loc…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a unique plot with an unprecedented location, situated on a hilltop between Porto H…
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a plot with a very convenient location, it is situated only 200 meters away from th…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Please pay attention! For sale two land plots with an area of 2000 sq m each. Very convenien…
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a land plot for located on the east part of Porto Heli, at a quiet bay Petrofoalass…
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land
Ermioni, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 9,600,000
We offer you a land plot located in the coastal zone Petrofalassa, Sindoni. This calm area i…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Available for sale 3 plots of land with a total area of 4.000sq.m each, in the region of Ver…
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
The plot is situated in Agios Emilianos, municipality of Porto Heli. Nearby is a similar plo…
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a large plot of land consisting of buildings, that can be used as a farm. The plot …
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 202sq.m is located in Porto Xeli area
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
The plot of land is located in Ermionida area
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water s…
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
For sale land of 114000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the …
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale land of 56000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 14.000 sq.meters in Peloponnese region.. The plot is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale fenced land of 44600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory ha…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map