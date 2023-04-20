Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

26 properties total found
Plot of land in agios aimilianos, Greece
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The plot is located in …
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 158,000
For sale land of 13658 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has well,…
Plot of land in Iliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 2120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the pl…
Plot of land in Kilada, Greece
Plot of land
Kilada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
For sale a land plot with a total area of 11,000 sq m in a stunningly beautiful place Killad…
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
We offer you a land plot, located in the picturesque coastal zone. It is amazingly beautiful…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 16,000 sq m. This magnificent land plot is notable for its loc…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale a unique plot with an unprecedented location, situated on a hilltop between Porto H…
Plot of land in agios aimilianos, Greece
Plot of land
agios aimilianos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a plot with a very convenient location, it is situated only 200 meters away from th…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Please pay attention! For sale two land plots with an area of 2000 sq m each. Very convenien…
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
For sale a land plot for located on the east part of Porto Heli, at a quiet bay Petrofoalass…
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has buildi…
Plot of land in Ermioni, Greece
Plot of land
Ermioni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 9,600,000
We offer you a land plot located in the coastal zone Petrofalassa, Sindoni. This calm area i…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Available for sale 3 plots of land with a total area of 4.000sq.m each, in the region of Ver…
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
The plot is situated in Agios Emilianos, municipality of Porto Heli. Nearby is a similar plo…
Plot of land in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale a large plot of land consisting of buildings, that can be used as a farm. The plot …
Plot of land in Petrothalassa, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 202sq.m is located in Porto Xeli area
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
The plot of land is located in Ermionida area
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
The plot of land is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land in Portocheli, Greece
Plot of land
Portocheli, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water s…
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
For sale land of 114000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has the …
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale land of 56000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory has water…
Plot of land in Petrothalassa, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 14.000 sq.meters in Peloponnese region.. The plot is located in Kranidi area
Plot of land in dorouphi, Greece
Plot of land
dorouphi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale fenced land of 44600 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory ha…
