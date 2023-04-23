Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Corinth

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir