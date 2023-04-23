Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Plot of land in Perigiali, Greece
Plot of land
Perigiali, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale land of 800 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in korphos, Greece
Plot of land
korphos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has building permission of 600 s…
Plot of land in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Vraxati are…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 1900 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 800 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
The plot of land is located in Lexeo area
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Lexeo area
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 134 sq.m is located in Perigiali area
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,675,000
Camping for sale! Thecampsite is locatedin the area of Lechaeo - Corinthia. It is situated o…
Plot of land in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 26,850
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Orea Eleni project- Paradise on Ear…
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Alepochori, Greece
Plot of land
Alepochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 9200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5512 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Lecheo, Greece
Plot of land
Lecheo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,524,000
For sale land of 18445 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The plot is located in Kato Assos …
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
The plot is located in the area of Assos, in the prefecture of Korinthia
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 552 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 276 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Kineta, Greece
Plot of land
Kineta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
