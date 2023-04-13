UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Clear all
64 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 650,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 810,000
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9200 sq.m. in Attica. Electricity is supplied on the territory…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 900,000
Land is located in the Panormos area
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 620,000
The land is located in the Panormos area
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 5704 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
130 m²
€ 2,200,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Attica. It has a view of the sea, mountains, c…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 2,650,000
For sale a fenced land area of 1800 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory of the building, well,…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 1,300,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,000 sq.m. in Attica. It has a magnificent view of the sea. …
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 2,500,000
The site is located on the first line of the Gulf of Corinth, in Porto Germeno Porto Germeno…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 6,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 23688 sq.m. in Attica. Water is supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 580,000
Land for sale with an area of 900 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
7 700 m²
€ 570,000
Land for sale with an area of 7700 sq.m. in Attica. Water has been supplied on the territory…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
2 128 m²
€ 685,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, ele…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 565 m²
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 1565 sq.m. in Attica. Water is supplied on the territory, elec…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 1,600,000
Land for sale with an area of 2000 sq.m. in Attica. It has a view of the sea, the mountains.…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
865 m²
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 865 sq.m. in Attica. Water was supplied on the territory, elec…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
7 000 m²
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 7000 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory with the ability to bui…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 351 sq.m. in Athens. On the territory with the ability to buil…
Plot of land
Lavrion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 600 sq.me…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 210 sq.me…
Plot of land
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 6165 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.m…
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 865 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Rafina, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view. The land …
Plot of land
Platanistos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has building permission…
Plot of land
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale land of 1565 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Thoriko, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply.…
Plot of land
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map