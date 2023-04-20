Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Argos and Mykines

Lands for sale in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Astros Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Astros Beach, Greece
2 m²
€ 1,800,000
Even and buildable plot. With an average Building Factor of 1.28, Coverage: 50% and height: …
Plot of land in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
4 700 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11637 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €60.000 . Discover the featu…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir