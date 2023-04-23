Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena

Lands for sale in Municipality of Andritsaina and Krestena, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Nea Skillountia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skillountia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land has a sea view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir