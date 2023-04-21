Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Anatoli

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Municipality of Anatoli, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Amoudare, Greece
Plot of land
Amoudare, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The land h…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir