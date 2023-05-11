Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa

Lands for sale in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Plot of land in peratia, Greece
Plot of land
peratia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Drymos, Greece
Plot of land
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir