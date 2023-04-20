Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Agios Ioannis

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Koutsounari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 6400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koutsounari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutsounari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 6600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
