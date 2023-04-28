Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Islands
  5. Municipality of Aegina

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kypseli, Greece
Plot of land
Kypseli, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Attica. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir