Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale land of 3940 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 2783 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 149 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
