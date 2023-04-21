Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos doridos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipal Unit of Tolofona, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in glyphada, Greece
Plot of land
glyphada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 2003 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies for a b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir