Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 26,850
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Orea Eleni project- Paradise on Ear…
