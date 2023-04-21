Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Palairos, Greece

Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
We offer for sale a titbit paradise hidden in the Ionian Sea. Land for sale of 150.000 sq.m,…
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land in Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Aktio and Vonitsa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in central Greece. The site is located in the west of Greece…
