Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkada, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Nikitas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikitas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 3768 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Kariotes, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 780 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
For sale land of 988 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 128,000
For sale land of 778 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for a…
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale land of 4413 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
Plot of land in Alexandros, Greece
Plot of land
Alexandros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 6179 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The territory has the plot qualifies for …
Mir