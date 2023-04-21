Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Larissos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 3723 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 87289 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the vil…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale land of 150098 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 22534 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. There are provided for sale three p…
Plot of land in Lakopetra, Greece
Plot of land
Lakopetra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 42600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located near the Lakope…
Plot of land in Kagkadi, Greece
Plot of land
Kagkadi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale fenced land of 7445 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The plot is located at Kagkad…
