Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Evrostina, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale land of 455 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 2093 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir