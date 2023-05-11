Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Ermionida

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Iliokastro, Greece
Plot of land
Iliokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,400,000
Plot of land in Ermioni, Greece
Plot of land
Ermioni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 9,600,000
Plot of land in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Plot of land
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000,000
Plot of land in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Plot of land
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
