Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of West Achaea

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Dymi, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kato Achea, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Achea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 10450 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Kato Alissos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Alissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
The land is located in the village of Kato Achaiaof the region of Achaea in Peloponnese. Sin…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir