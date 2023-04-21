Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos delta

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Chalastra, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in demos delta, Greece
Plot of land
demos delta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 4,600,000
For sale land of 69499 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in demos delta, Greece
Plot of land
demos delta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 888 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Plot of land in demos delta, Greece
Plot of land
demos delta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in demos delta, Greece
Plot of land
demos delta, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 52,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply
