Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
The plot of land in which you can build 240 +40 sq.m. isa located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 240 sqm is located in Vrahati area…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 400 sq.m is located in Vraxati are…
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 1900 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 800 sq.m is located in Vraxati area
Plot of land in Kato Assos, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Assos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
The plot is located in the area of Assos, in the prefecture of Korinthia
