  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. Zakynthos Municipality

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Artemisia, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Louha, Greece
Plot of land
Louha, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has building permission of 220 sq.me…
Plot of land in Lagkadakia, Greece
Plot of land
Lagkadakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 5000 sq.meters in Zante. The territory has water supply, electricity…
