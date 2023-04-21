Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos leukadas

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Apollonioi, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in demos leukadas, Greece
Plot of land
demos leukadas, Greece
€ 150,000
ID: #W060 - Lefkada Prefecture, Lefkada: FOR SALE inclining parcel 4200sm with facade length…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir