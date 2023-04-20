Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Chalcedon
  6. Anchialos
  7. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Xirochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xirochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale land of 9931 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
Plot of land in Anchialos, Greece
Plot of land
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
Sale of land area of ​​2,183 sq m in the suburbs of the city of Thessaloniki. Permitted buil…
Plot of land in Anchialos, Greece
Plot of land
Anchialos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
We offer you a plot of land of 6,000 sq m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On a plot of all c…
