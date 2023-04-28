Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Aigialeia

Lands for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Temeni, Greece
Plot of land
Temeni, Greece
1 800 m²
€ 108,000
Ref: 1139 - For sale Aigiou land total area 1800 sq.m. Price: 108.000 € George Kostakis You…
Plot of land in Diyeliotika, Greece
Plot of land
Diyeliotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 956 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese
Plot of land in Valimitika, Greece
Plot of land
Valimitika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1508 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir