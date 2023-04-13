UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Greece
2 718 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
300 000 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 300,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a view of the mountains
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 19950 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 180,000 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. It has a view…
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 60,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 55,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
6 250 m²
€ 385,000
For sale a fenced land area of 6250 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 8926 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppli…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 8,050,000
For sale a fenced land area of 230,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on th…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
2 577 m²
€ 425,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2577 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
3 877 m²
€ 400,000
For sale a fenced land area of 200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
1 790 m²
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 1790 sq.m. in central Greece. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,410,000
Land for sale with an area of 16039 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnificent view …
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 2,000,000
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 8900 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 366,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4695 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 510,000
Land for sale with an area of 23306 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 33,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
