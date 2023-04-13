Mountain View Lands for Sale in Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Plot of landin Afetes, Greece
Plot of land
Afetes, Greece
€ 3,500,000
A plot of land for sale in the south of Lefokastro, Greece, offers a unique investment oppor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Leptokarya, Greece
Plot of land
Leptokarya, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has the plot qualifies f…
Plot of landin Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of landin Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of landin Lakones, Greece
Plot of land
Lakones, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 1482 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a sea view, mountain view, f…
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of landin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Plot of land
Kato Korakiana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
300 000 m²
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 300,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a view of the mountains
Plot of landin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 19950 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 180,000 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. It has a view…
Plot of landin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 60,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 30,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 55,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the b…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
6 250 m²
€ 385,000
For sale a fenced land area of 6250 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 8926 square meters.m. on the island of Crete. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 8,050,000
For sale a fenced land area of 230,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on th…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
2 577 m²
€ 425,000
For sale a fenced land area of 2577 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
3 877 m²
€ 400,000
For sale a fenced land area of 200 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water is supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Greece, Greece
Plot of land
Greece, Greece
1 790 m²
€ 330,000
Land for sale with an area of 1790 sq.m. in central Greece. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 1,410,000
Land for sale with an area of 16039 sq.m. on the island of Crete. It has a magnificent view …
Plot of landin Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
€ 2,000,000
Plot of landin South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 8900 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 366,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4695 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Region of Crete, Greece
Plot of land
Region of Crete, Greece
€ 510,000
Land for sale with an area of 23306 sq.m. on the island of Crete. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
Plot of land
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
€ 3,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 33,000 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. Water was supplied on the…
