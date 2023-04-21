Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras
  6. Methoni

Lands for sale in Methoni, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Methoni, Greece
Plot of land
Methoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5688 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Methoni, Greece
Plot of land
Methoni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 427 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir