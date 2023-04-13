UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Seaview Lands for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
986 properties total found
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 14,990,000
Land for sale with an area of 200,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. It has a magnificent view of th…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 23,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4600 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 66897 sq.m. in Asprovalta. Water is supplied on the territory,…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 2,250,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5200 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory o…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2090 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 650,000
Land for sale with an area of 20,000 sq.m. in Cavalier. It has sea views
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 12646 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 1300 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was suppli…
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 1123 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
