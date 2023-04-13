Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace

Seaview Lands for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

986 properties total found
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 360,000
Land for sale with an area of 25,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 14,990,000
Land for sale with an area of 200,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. It has a magnificent view of th…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 420,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territ…
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 1,800,000
Land for sale with an area of 23,000 sq.m. on the island of Tasos. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 6250 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4600 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 12,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 4,500,000
Land for sale with an area of 66897 sq.m. in Asprovalta. Water is supplied on the territory,…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
15 000 m²
€ 2,250,000
Land for sale with an area of 15,000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5200 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale with an area of 2090 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Plot of landin Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Plot of land
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
€ 650,000
Land for sale with an area of 20,000 sq.m. in Cavalier. It has sea views
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 12646 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 1300 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 1123 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir