Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

734 properties total found
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Kitros, Greece
Plot of land
Kitros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply. …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
7 000 m²
€ 700,000
For sale a fenced land area of 7000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 2281 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 850,000
Land for sale with an area of 992 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the te…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 6890 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 24,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 40,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 380,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 4600 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3500 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the …
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 4000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the bui…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
16 313 m²
€ 425,000
Land for sale with an area of 16313 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
3 900 m²
€ 1,850,000
Land for sale with an area of 3900 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water was supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 300,000
Land for sale with an area of 11,500 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplie…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 330,000
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water has been supplied o…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 950,000
Land for sale with an area of 17112 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. Water is supplied on the territor…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 400,000
Land for sale with an area of 17625 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory w…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 550,000
Land for sale with an area of 14,400 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been su…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 700,000
Land for sale with an area of 7104 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. On the territory wi…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 1300 square meters.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was suppli…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 1123 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water was supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 500,000
For sale a fenced land area of 4300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. Water is supplied on the t…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 6000 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water has been supp…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 750,000
For sale a fenced land area of 5950 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 600 m²
€ 320,000
Land for sale with an area of 6600 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Water was supplied …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir