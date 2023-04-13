Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

4 712 properties total found
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 280,000
Property Code. 11277 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €280.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of landin Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of landin Nea Skioni, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Skioni, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Nea Skioni SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 4003 m2, Code. HPS3783, 300.000 €
Plot of landin Central Macedonia, Greece
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of landin Portes, Greece
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8014 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400 …
Plot of landin Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 13310 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
Plot of landin Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 250,000
Property Code. 11273 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €250.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of landin Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of landin Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
900 m²
€ 240,000
Land is 900 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village only 100 meters from the great sand…
Plot of landin Ormos Prinou, Greece
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
€ 45,000
Property Code. 11270 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €45.000 . Discover the featu…
Plot of landin Theologos, Greece
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 11267 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €50.000. Discover the features …
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply
Plot of landin Metamorfosi, Greece
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
388 m²
€ 56,000
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of landin Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
Plot of landin Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of landin Korinos, Greece
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale land of 253 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water supp…
Plot of landin Peristasi, Greece
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of landin Alonia, Greece
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply
Plot of landin Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Nea Efesos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Sykia, Greece
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of landin Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of landin Neo Keramidi, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 5495 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Nea Fokea, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4344 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of landin Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of landin Skala Fourkas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Area: Fourka
