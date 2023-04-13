UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Lands for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
4 712 properties total found
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 280,000
Property Code. 11277 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €280.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Nea Skioni, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Nea Skioni SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 4003 m2, Code. HPS3783, 300.000 €
Plot of land
Central Macedonia, Greece
€ 450,000
Land for sale with an area of 7300 sq.m. at the Olympic Riviera. On the territory, the land …
Plot of land
Portes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 8014 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 400 …
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 13310 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permis…
Plot of land
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
€ 250,000
Property Code. 11273 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Skala Rachoniou for €250.000 . Discover the f…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
900 m²
€ 240,000
Land is 900 sq. meters and is located in Kalyves village only 100 meters from the great sand…
Plot of land
Ormos Prinou, Greece
€ 45,000
Property Code. 11270 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Ormos Prinou for €45.000 . Discover the featu…
Plot of land
Theologos, Greece
€ 50,000
Property Code. 11267 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Theologos for €50.000. Discover the features …
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply
Plot of land
Metamorfosi, Greece
388 m²
€ 56,000
Land is 388 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Metamorfosi village in a compex for …
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
Korinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale land of 253 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has structure, water supp…
Plot of land
Peristasi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in central Greece. The land has a mountain view, city view
Plot of land
Alonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Nea Efesos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in central Greece
Plot of land
Ano Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 401 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has well, water supply, e…
Plot of land
Neo Keramidi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale land of 5495 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 107,000
For sale land of 2190 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4344 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Olympiaki Akti (Beach), Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Area: Fourka
