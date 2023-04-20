Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
  6. Loutraki

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Loutraki, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir