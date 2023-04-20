Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Loutraki, Greece

Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale land of 4475 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The land has a sea view, mountain v…
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,600,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to built 1.200 sq.m is located in Loutraki area
Plot of land in Loutraki, Greece
Plot of land
Loutraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 1486 sq.meters in Loutraki. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
