Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos istiaias-aidepsou
  6. Loutra Edipsou

Lands for sale in Loutra Edipsou, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Edipsos, Greece
Plot of land
Edipsos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has electricity supply…
Plot of land in Loutra Edipsou, Greece
Plot of land
Loutra Edipsou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale land of 1680 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, elect…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir