Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kephallenias
  6. Lixouri

Lands for sale in Lixouri, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Lixouri, Greece
Plot of land
Lixouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale land of 3110 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The territory has well, water supply, electric…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir