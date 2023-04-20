Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Litochoro, Greece

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast.Construction is not allowed on t…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 306 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale fenced land of 924 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 715 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 1208 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale fenced land of 215 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale fenced land of 4300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply,…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 1123 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 18,000
For sale land of 1600 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply. The la…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 2300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply.…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 184,000
For sale land of 23000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has building permission …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 12300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 188 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale fenced land of 420 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, …
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
For sale land of 1013 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view, mountain view…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 27,000
For sale land of 1386 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The land has a sea view, mountain view…
Plot of land in Litochoro, Greece
Plot of land
Litochoro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
