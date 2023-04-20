Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Liti

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Liti, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir