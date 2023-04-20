Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Liti

Lands for sale in Liti, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 12200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The plot is supplied with water, electrici…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 956,000
For sale land of 13505 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 12737 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 22,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 33,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply. A plot of l…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir