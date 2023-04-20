Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou

Seaview Lands for Sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir