  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Limenas Markopoulou

Lands for sale in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 292 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale fenced land of 280 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
902 m²
€ 650,000
ID: 1357 -Sinetairismos Politexneiou, Vravrona SOLD Land of 902 sq.m. Price: 650.000 € Plot…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Attica. The land is located in Porto Rafti, a seaside resort…
Plot of land in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale land of 283 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, the plo…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
For sale land of 900 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has building permission of 300 sq.meters
Plot of land in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 282 sq.meters in Attica
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
The plot of land in which there is a posibility to built 100 sq.m is located in Artemida area
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale land of 1230 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
Plot of land in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Plot of land
Saint Spyridon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 625 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, electri…
