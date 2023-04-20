Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

47 properties total found
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 841 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territo…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a plot of 38.652 sq m in ​​Hersonissos region. Located on a hill , it has a beautif…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 366 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1379 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
Suggested for Sale a unique plot just 10 meters from the beach in Hersonissos with a buildin…
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Piskopiano, Greece
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
The land plot with a total area of ​​29 063.96 sq.m is located on. Crete (Greece) outside th…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale fenced land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 72,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Piskopiano, Greece
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Piskopiano, Greece
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Piskopiano, Greece
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
