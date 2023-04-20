Seaview Lands for Sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

UAE
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 399,000
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 841 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The territo…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale fenced land of 4114 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 760 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale fenced land of 3300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qu…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a plot of 38.652 sq m in Hersonissos region. Located on a hill , it has a beautif…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale fenced land of 366 sq.meters in Crete.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The …
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 683,000
For sale land of 1150 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 1379 sq.meters in Crete. The land has a sea view, mountain view, city view
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale land of 25000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,150,000
Suggested for Sale a unique plot just 10 meters from the beach in Hersonissos with a buildin…
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
The land plot with a total area of 29 063.96 sq.m is located on. Crete (Greece) outside th…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale fenced land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 72,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 1080 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
