Seaview Lands for Sale in Limenaria, Greece

Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 360 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
