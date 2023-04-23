Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Limenaria

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Limenaria, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir