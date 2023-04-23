UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Kavala Prefecture
Limenaria
Lands for sale in Limenaria, Greece
28 properties total found
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 11232 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code. 11203 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €35.000 . Discover the features…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 130,000
Property Code. 11202 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €130.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code. 11144 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €110.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 52,000
Property Code. 11041 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover t…
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
€ 20,000
Property Code. 11038 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €20.000. Discover the feat…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11037 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
100 m²
€ 25,000
Thassos, Limenaria: For sale a plot of 100 sq.m. in the center of Limenaria, in a very good …
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1955 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €70.000. Discover the features o…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 53,000
Plot of surface 430 sq.m. it was part of a larger plot which has been divided into three sma…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 50,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria inThassos. It has a total area of 442 sq.m. It is even and bui…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 20,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 100 sq.m. It is even and bu…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 80,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 1187 sq.m. It is even and b…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 45,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 97 sq.m. It is even and bui…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 21,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 286 sq.m. It is buildable a…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 12,000
Indivisible plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. It ha…
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
€ 400,000
Plot in the area of Potos in Thassos. With a total area of 1350 sq.m. It is located just 300…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 45,000
Buildable plot of 149 sq.m in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a building factor of …
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1507 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €80.000 . Discover the features of t…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 1375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000. Discover the features …
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 63,000
Property Code. 1373 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €63.000 Exclusivity. Discover th…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 135 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €140.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 360 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
Search using the map