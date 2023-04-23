Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture
  6. Limenaria

Lands for sale in Limenaria, Greece

28 properties total found
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11275 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 155,000
Property Code. 11271 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €155.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 11232 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 35,000
Property Code. 11203 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €35.000 . Discover the features…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 130,000
Property Code. 11202 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €130.000 . Discover the feature…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 110,000
Property Code. 11144 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €110.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 5331 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has the plot qualifi…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 52,000
Property Code. 11041 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €52.000 Exclusivity. Discover t…
Plot of land in Kalyvia, Greece
Plot of land
Kalyvia, Greece
€ 20,000
Property Code. 11038 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Agios Georgios for €20.000. Discover the feat…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 170,000
Property Code. 11037 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €170.000. Discover the features…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
100 m²
€ 25,000
Thassos, Limenaria: For sale a plot of 100 sq.m. in the center of Limenaria, in a very good …
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 70,000
Property Code. 1955 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €70.000. Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 53,000
Plot of surface 430 sq.m. it was part of a larger plot which has been divided into three sma…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 50,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria inThassos. It has a total area of 442 sq.m. It is even and bui…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 20,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 100 sq.m. It is even and bu…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 80,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 1187 sq.m. It is even and b…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 45,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 97 sq.m. It is even and bui…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 21,000
Plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 286 sq.m. It is buildable a…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 12,000
Indivisible plot in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 340 sq.m. It ha…
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
€ 400,000
Plot in the area of Potos in Thassos. With a total area of 1350 sq.m. It is located just 300…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 45,000
Buildable plot of 149 sq.m in the area of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a building factor of …
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
€ 80,000
Property Code. 1507 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Potos for €80.000 . Discover the features of t…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 115,000
Property Code. 1375 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €115.000. Discover the features …
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 63,000
Property Code. 1373 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €63.000 Exclusivity. Discover th…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
€ 140,000
Property Code. 135 - Plot FOR SALE in Thasos Limenaria for €140.000 . Discover the features …
Plot of land in Potos, Greece
Plot of land
Potos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 360 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 1080 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has water sup…
Plot of land in Limenaria, Greece
Plot of land
Limenaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 4308 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The territory has structure…
